Investornewsbreaks Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) Announces Q3 2023 Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Exro Technologies (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF)

is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company announced its financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023. Among the highlights, Exro reported that it generated revenue of $2,032,669 for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023, and $4,800,730 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023. Key operational highlights included Exro's official start of production of the company's Coil Driver(TM) technology, which it announced on Sept. 6, and the achievement of certification of its Cell Driver(TM) battery modules to the UL 1973 standard, which it announced on Aug. 22, along with the recent grant of patent #US11,708,005 B2,“Systems and Methods for Individual Control of a Plurality of Battery Cells,” for its Cell Driver(TM).

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro Technologies is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company's innovative technologies serve to bridge the performance-cost gap in e-mobility (Coil Driver(TM)) and stationary energy storage (Cell Driver(TM)), and act to accelerate adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results. For more information, visit the company's website at

