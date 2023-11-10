TUS Offer New Cyprus Romania Route

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) TUS Airways has announced the launch of flights from Larnaca to Bucharest, the capital of Romania, as well as additional flights from Larnaca to Heraklion, gateway to Crete, during December 2023 and January 2024.

The airline announced its decision to bring forward by two months the launch of flights from Larnaca to Bucharest, the capital of Romania, often described as the Paris of the East.

This positive development has been influenced by the enthusiastic reaction of key customer groups, which welcome the extremely convenient timings on one of the fastest-growing routes between Cyprus and the European mainland.

Flights will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, with effect from Friday 15th December 2023.

TUS Airways will continue link Larnaca and Heraklion throughout the winter season, with services every Monday and Friday, providing targeted convenience for visiting friends and family, business travelers and for those simply enjoying Crete's many charms.

From 23rd December 2023 to 13th January 2024, TUS Airways will add a third weekly frequency on Saturdays for the route from Larnaca to Heraklion. This will provide our customers with added flexibility in planning their travel around Christmas and the New Year.

The airline launched services from Larnaca to Dubai with a successful inaugural flight on Sunday 1st October. Customer reaction to TUS Airways' extremely competitive prices has been overwhelmingly positive and the route is now well established. Services continuing throughout the winter on Thursdays and Sundays, Cypriots will be able to enjoy everything the Pearl of the Middle East offers and truly remarkable hospitality. There's never been a better time to visit the Middle East!





