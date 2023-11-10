7 Hezbollah Fighters Killed In Confrontations With Israeli Army

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Lebanese Hezbollah announced in a statement on Friday that seven of its fighters were killed in violent confrontations with the Israeli army.
The death toll in Lebanon from the Hezbollah-Israeli confrontations since Oct. 8 has now risen to 95, including 75 Hezbollah fighters, nine members of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, and 11 civilians including a photojournalist.
Lebanese military sources told Xinhua that Israeli heavy 155 mm artillery bombed with more than 150 shells on the outskirts of a dozen towns and villages across southern Lebanon.
The sources added that Israel also deployed drone raids and surface-to-surface missile attacks.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah's rocket and artillery shells attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Israeli site of Al-Assi, causing casualties, said the sources.
The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension for over a month after the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel on Oct. 8 in support of Hamas, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery toward several areas in southeastern Lebanon. ■
