Qatar Warns Against Targeting Gaza's Al-Shifa Medical Complex

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar warned against the clear intention of the Israeli occupation to commit a new massacre in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in western Gaza and considered that the repeated Israeli provocations by targeting its surroundings and its outpatient clinics building are a prelude to targeting the complex, in which a large number of displaced people, estimated at 60,000, along with medical teams, patients and the injured have taken refuge.

It called on the international community to swiftly intervene to provide protection for the complex and those in it, stressing that the delay in putting pressure on the occupation to dissuade it from this crime as well as failure to condemn the targeting of its surroundings will give a signal to it to move forward in targeting the complex and other health facilities without distinction.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's categorical rejection of the repeated crimes of the Israeli occupation forces by targeting civilian objects, including hospitals, schools, and population centers in the Gaza Strip, considering it a dangerous escalation that portends serious consequences for the security and stability of the region. It warned, at the same time, that the silence of the international community regarding the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people will increase the state of tension, expand the cycle of violence, lead to further escalation and instability, and cause the erosion of trust in the international community and its institutions.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian issue, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of its independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

