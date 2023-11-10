Amir Arrives In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Friday in Riyadh in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Also present was the Acting Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, HE Ambassador of the State to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the state Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al-Saud.

His Highness the Amir will hold later today discussions with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His Highness will also participate in the extraordinary summit of the Council of the League of Arab States and the eighth extraordinary Islamic summit, scheduled to be held Saturday in the city of Riyadh.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.



MENAFN10112023000067011011ID1107409079