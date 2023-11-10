Amir, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Mutual Ties, Palestinian Situation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Friday discussed with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in various fields in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

During talks held at Al Yamamah Palace, His Highness the Amir and the Saudi Crown Prince also discussed current developments, especially those in the occupied Palestine, efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza, protect civilians, bring in assistance urgently, and what would support security and stability in the region.

The talks were attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE the Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials, members of the official delegation.

From the Saudi side, they were attended by the Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, the Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al Saud, the Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HE Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed Bin Mohammed Al Aiban.

His Highness the Amir attended the dinner banquet hosted by the Saudi Crown Prince in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

MENAFN10112023000067011011ID1107409078