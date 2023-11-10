Navigating Audits & Controls In ESG Reporting

(MENAFN- 3BL) Dina Trainor, managing director in Deloitte & Touche LLP's Controllership Practice, joins ESG Talk host Ernest Anunciacion to discuss how companies can build governance, risk, and compliance for ESG reporting. The duo dive into the importance of governance, essential controls, and the roles of internal and external auditors in building a robust reporting program.
