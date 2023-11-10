Catherine O'malley Kearney To Lead Key Private Bank

(MENAFN- 3BL) CLEVELAND, November 10, 2023 /3BL/ - Key Wealth, the wealth management division of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced the appointment of Catherine (Cathy) O'Malley Kearney to the role of National Head of Key Private Bank (KPB) with accountability for driving KPB revenue growth, expense management and increased market share across Key's footprint in the high-net-worth (HNW) client segment. O'Malley Kearney is based in Cleveland and reports to Joe Skarda, president of Key Wealth.

Previously, O'Malley Kearney was head of KeyBank's Institutional Advisors business and served as Chief Fiduciary Officer. Cathy's relationship-first approach has resulted in positive net flow of $2.2 billion, and revenue growth of more than 200% during her five-year tenure leading KeyBank's Institutional Advisors. She brings nearly 25 years of wealth experience since she began her career at Key Private Bank as a trust officer.

With Cathy's move to KPB, Jeff Douglas has been appointed to Head of KeyBank Institutional Advisors. Douglas will be responsible for leading the institutional wealth business focused on continuing to grow the client base by meeting the unique investment, advisory and long-term growth needs of foundations, endowments, pensions, corporations, and government entities.

Douglas brings 25 years of experience to this role. In previous roles, Jeff served as a national director of KPB's sales and client experience, national director of banking for KPB and district president of Eastern Ohio.

Douglas is based in Cleveland and reports to Skarda.

“I am excited for the continued success and growth of the business with Cathy and Jeff as they transition into their new leadership roles,” said Skarda.“Their proven track records and ability to collaborate across KeyBank's lines of business, product partners and support functions will strengthen the effectiveness of our teams and help us grow our business.”

O'Malley Kearney is a licensed attorney in Ohio. She earned her J.D. from Cleveland State University and B.A. in History from John Carroll University.

Douglas is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He earned his MBA from Northwestern University and B.S. in Finance from Indiana University.

About Key Private Bank

Key Private Bank is a leading provider of wealth management solutions and advice for high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, including wealth advisory, investment management, trust administration, customized credit, family office and private banking services. Key's wealth management platform combines the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists to deliver proactive and personalized advice and expertise to clients. Advisors also leverage partnerships with Key's business banking and capital markets teams to build wealth plans tailored to meet each client's specific need. Key Private Bank's wealth management platform is delivered across 15 of the United States. Key Private Bank has $48.8 billion in AUM and $70.7 billion in AUA at September 30, 2023.

About Key Institutional Advisors

For nearly 200 years, Key Institutional Advisors has provided advisory, investment management, growth advice, trust administration, customized credit, and banking services to non-profit, corporate, healthcare, pension, tribal, and government entities across the U.S. with a strategic focus on funding, sustainability, and governance. Key Institutional Advisors has nearly $13.5 billion in AUM and $63.1 billion in AUA at September 30, 2023.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank is Member FDIC.