New Report From The Nextgen Consortium Shares Path Forward For Paper Cup Recycling In The U.S.

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Closed Loop Partners
The NextGen Consortium, a leading industry collaboration managed by Closed Loop Partners, with partner brands including Starbucks, McDonald's, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, JDE Peet's, The Wendy's Company and Yum! Brands, released a report with new findings to accelerate paper cup recycling in the U.S. The report, Closing the Loop on Cups: Collective Action to Advance the Recovery of Paper Cups in the U.S. , assesses the role of each stakeholder across the paper cup recovery value chain––including paper mills, materials recovery facilities (MRFs), brands, consumers and local communities––and provides recommended actions to increase paper cup recovery opportunities and advance a more circular system.
