Otis Partners With AWARE Singapore And United Women Singapore: Empowering Female Students Through STEM

(MENAFN- 3BL) To nurture STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in our communities where we live and work, Otis colleagues in Asia Pacific partnered with AWARE Singapore and United Women Singapore to sponsor female students' participation in a full-day coding workshop. These students learned to create microsites on topics they're passionate about, like the future of climate action, mental health and stress management, women in AI and technology, and more.

To commemorate the company's 170th anniversary, Otis also organized a half-day event at its Singapore office to approximately 20 female students aged 13 – 19 years old. These students visited its training center and learned more about Otis technology, leading discussions about IoT and robotics. Otis volunteers representing different functions (Communications, HR, Field Operations, Sales & Marketing, Technical Training and Facilities Management) engaged with these students in various activities including a speed mentoring session.

The students enjoyed themselves in an engaging quiz time and gained refreshing insights from a fireside chat with Karine Scelles, Vice President, Human Resources, Asia Pacific, and Shyn Yee Ho-Strangas, Managing Director, Data and Software Solutions, Property Guru group, and Board member of AWARE Singapore, who shared their journeys, the critical issues and opportunities surrounding female leadership especially in STEM, while providing tips about mentoring, self-care and personal development. A handful of these students were selected to present their micro-sites and share perspectives on their learning journey.