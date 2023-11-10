United In Service: Comcast Nbcuniversal Celebrates National Veterans & Military Families Month

MENAFN - 3BL) I recently watched my son adjust the Velcro patches on his Army uniform as he got ready for duty. He saved the American flag for last. With great care, he pressed it onto his right shoulder and then stepped back, checking his work in the mirror.

As a military spouse for over two decades and now the mother of a Soldier, I've witnessed firsthand the reverence service members have for the American flag-whether displaying it on their shoulder or conducting Reveille and Retreat. And at Comcast NBCUniversal, my military-connected colleagues are proving that this deep connection to our nation's symbol and the ideals it represents never fades.

This National Veterans and Military Families Month, we are excited to spotlight Operation Old Glory, a unique initiative to ensure the stars and stripes continue to fly bold and bright in the communities we serve, along with several other special programs and experiences created for our military customers.

Across our company, we're united in service and in our support for our nation's heroes and their families.

Operation Old Glory

The American flag has many meanings. For some, it's a reminder of a loved one who served in the military. For others, it symbolizes the incredible journey of immigrants pursuing their dreams in a new land.

Started by military veteran employees at Comcast NBCUniversal, Operation Old Glory is our way of honoring our nation's greatest symbol and what it represents to people in our communities. Through this program, our dedicated teammates work together to replace worn or damaged flags outside homes and businesses at no cost to the property owners.

Any home or business is eligible for a free flag replacement through this program, not just those that are subscribed to our services. We also ensure that all worn flags are retired with respect and strict adherence to military protocols.

NBC's George to the Rescue & Project UP

In the Season 14 finale of George to the Rescue, airing on Nov. 4 on NBC and streaming on Peacock, host George Oliphant and his crew renovate the Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center (MVOC) in Gardner, Mass.

The Comcast team also surprised the MVOC staff and residents during the filming, installing a Lift Zone, which offers free WiFi connectivity, and donating fifty laptops as part of Project UP , our $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

“Throughout our 14 seasons, veteran stories have always felt extra meaningful. It's truly an honor to recognize these selfless heroes and offer them connectivity, community, and dignity for many years to come,” said George Oliphant, Host/Executive Producer.

For decades, the MVOC has been a safe and empowering haven for struggling veterans. With this significant restoration, we hope the organization can continue to provide life-changing services to our nation's heroes for years to come.

Comcast invests in several organizations focused on advancing digital equity for veterans and military communities through Project UP. This includes a partnership with NPower to support programs designed to launch digital careers for active-duty military members approaching transition into civilian life, veterans, and military spouses.

Military Experiences on Xfinity

Xfinity has curated a collection of documentaries, TV shows, and news specials in celebration of National Veterans and Military Families Month. Available on X1, Flex, and Stream, the collection offers viewers stories highlighting the heroics and sacrifices of U.S. service members and military families. The destination also features video content from our national nonprofit partners supporting veterans, military caregivers, and military kids.

To access this content, Xfinity customers can say "Military Appreciation" into their Xfinity Voice Remote.

Comcast Newsmakers

Throughout November, the Comcast Newsmakers platform is shining a light on some of the most crucial issues facing military community members, including veteran and military spouse business owners and disabled veterans. Guests include representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the D'aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families, the Robert Irvine Foundation, Hiring Our Heroes, and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Watch on Xfinity platforms using the voice command“Comcast Newsmakers,” at ComcastNewsmakers , and on social media.

Comcast NBCUniversal is dedicated to serving those who serve all year long. Thank you for joining us this National Veterans and Military Families Month to honor and celebrate the military community.

Mona Dexter is the Vice President of Military & Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal.

View original content here.