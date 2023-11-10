India Flags 'Pro-Khalistan' Presence In Canada To US At '2 2' Meet: 'We Have Core Security Concerns'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India-Canada Row: India's foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra informed that they had flagged the increasing presence of 'pro-Khalistan' incidences and members in North American country Canada to the United States.

India on Friday conveyed to the United States its serious concerns over increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.“We have core security concerns. They (the US side) understand our concerns”, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra indirectly referring to activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.“We have core security concerns and I am sure you are all aware of recent video that has surfaced from one such individual”, Vinay Kwatra added.\"We've made our concerns very very clear\" Kwatra on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada and discussions on it at Indo-US 2 2 meet statements also comes days after Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a threat video asking Sikhs not to travel via Air India flights after 19 November.

Recently, in a video message Pannun sent a threat message saying, \"Don't fly Air India after November 19, your lives may be in danger.\"We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India. From November 19, there will be a global blockade. Air India won't be allowed to operate. Sikh people, don't travel by Air India after November 19. Your life can be in danger,\" Pannun said in the video that is circulating on social media claimed that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport would remain shut on November 19 and that its name would be changed. He highlighted that this is the same day on which the final match of the ongoing ICC World Cup, being hosted by India, will be held.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!The American delegation at the '2 2' ministerial dialogue talks was led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh headed the Indian side ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June in the Canadian town of Surrey after Trudeau's allegations, India temporarily suspended issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity has already withdrawn 41 diplomats and their family members from India has already resumed some of the visa services partnerships ranging from trade, investment, technology and supply chain resilience were discussed in the India-US 2 2 Dialogue and the meetings were indicative of enduring commitment of India-US bilateral partnership, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.

MENAFN10112023007365015876ID1107409048