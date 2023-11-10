Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: DU Declares Early Winter Break From November 13-19 Due To Poor AQI

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid rising air pollution, the Delhi University declared an early winter break from November 13-19, according to an official notification released on Friday winter break is generally given in December. Considering the GRAP-4 policy implemented in the city, the winter break has been announced early for students. All colleges and institutes of the university have been asked to declare the winter break.

ALso Read: Air quality in Delhi improves a tad as city receives light rainsApart from vacations, other pre-scheduled examinations and interviews will be held without any change colleges and institues of the university have been asked to declare the winter break. \"In order to tide over the prevailing environmental pollution caused by severe air quality and implementation of GRAP-IV measures in Delhi, it has been decided to declare November 13 to 19 as winter break for the university and its colleges,\" the notification issued on Thursday read Read: Supreme Court on Air Pollution: 'Crop residue burning has to be stopped'The university has also revised the examination date for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate(PG) courses which will start from December 20 and January 8, respectively Read: Delhi Air Pollution: From Anand Vihar to Punjabi Bagh; Top 10 places in NCR with highest AQIThe examination schedule for these courses will be released soon, an official told PTI rising concern of severe air pollution in the national capital, rainfall brought some relief from poisonous air in Delhi on Friday. The city witnessed 6 mm of rainfall in past 24 hours. It noted 2.2 mm rain between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, according to data shared by the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station Dhanteras celebrations and upcoming Diwali celebrations, massive traffic was experienced at several places in the national capital on Friday. Other than long traffic jams, key market areas of Delhi remained crowded ahead of Diwali celebrations the wake of severe traffic jams and to manage crowd, Delhi Traffic police issued an advisory for people for weekend. People were asked to opt for public transports for commutation instead of their personal vehicles. Vehicle drivers were advised to maintain their calm while driving.

