Mint Explainer: How Does Credit From Banks And Non-Banks Affect Consumption?


11/10/2023 2:02:22 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: Ratings agency Moody's has decided to retain its India growth forecast for 2023 at 6.7%, citing strong domestic demand. This demand is expected to come in handy as exports could be hampered by a global slowdown.

MENAFN10112023007365015876ID1107409040

