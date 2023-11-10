Goyal To Attend Indo-Pacific Economic Framework In San Francisco Next Week

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will visit San Francisco from 13-16 November to attend the ministerial meeting of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).During the visit, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with US commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, US trade representative Katherine Tai, and representatives from various sectors and industries, the ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement meetings will be focused on addressing trade barriers, promoting investments, and fostering greater cooperation in areas such as technology and innovation, it added Indian commerce minister will also meet Tesla chief Elon Musk in the US next week as the two sides look to advance the carmaker's plan to enter the South Asian market, news agency Reuters recently reported the US, Goyal will also participate in the investors' roundtable along with meetings with chief executives of top companies will also interact with officials from globally renowned technology companies, top entrepreneurs, and academic communities in the Silicon Valley and discuss opportunities for American companies to invest in India across sectors like electronics, semiconductors, technology, and FinTech the IPEF is a regional arrangement to build cooperation and economic integration in the Indo-Pacific, one of the goals of the group is to strengthen the supply chain, and cut reliance on China.\"India is committed to a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region and would work towards deepening economic cooperation among partners for growth and prosperity of the region,\" the commerce ministry said in the statement.\"The framework is inclusive and allows flexibility to partner countries to associate with pillars based on their respective priorities,\" it added.

