               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alcobev Sector Expects Mixed Spirits For Diwali, Wedding Season


11/10/2023 2:02:18 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the festive fervour of Diwali and the unfolding wedding season, India's alcoholic beverages industry is gazing at a varied landscape, with different states presenting a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges. Industry insiders project contrasting scenarios across states, influenced by state-level changes.

MENAFN10112023007365015876ID1107409023

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search