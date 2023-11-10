Retail Derivatives Inflows In NSE At 100X That Of Cash

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Mumbai: Retail investors pumped in a hundred times more money into derivatives than shares on the NSE's secondary market in the first half of FY24, and all indications are that the trend may continue into Samvat 2080 as well.

