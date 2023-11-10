Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian Islamic Jihad Releases Video Of Two Hostages In Gaza (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in Gaza released a video on Thursday showcasing an elderly woman and a young boy who were among approximately 240 hostages taken during an attack on Israel on October 7. The group expressed its willingness to release the two individuals for humanitarian and medical reasons, contingent on meeting certain undisclosed conditions. Israel has not issued an immediate comment on the matter.

The hostages were seized during an assault on southern Israeli communities, resulting in the death of around 1,400 Israelis and foreigners, as reported by the Israeli military. While the majority of hostages are believed to be held by Hamas, Islamic Jihad, a smaller Gaza-based group aligned with the ruling movement, has previously claimed to have at least 30 captives.

In the video released by Islamic Jihad, the elderly woman, seated in a wheelchair, expressed her longing for her children, conveying hope to reunite with them soon. She mentioned their well-being and happiness, without providing specific details.

"I hope I will manage to see you next week. We are happy and healthy and we want everyone to be happy," she said in the video.

This video marks the third instance of Gaza militants releasing films featuring hostages. Four captives have been released thus far, with the most recent being an elderly couple, both 85 years old, who returned to Israel on October 23.

