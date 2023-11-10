Aloo Paratha To Poha: 7 Popular Breakfasts For Diwali Morning

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated enthusiastically and joyfully. While sweets and snacks take centre stage, a delicious breakfast can set the tone for the day. Here are 7 popular breakfasts for Diwali 2023 morning.

Poha is a popular flattened rice breakfast made with potato, onions, dhaniya, spices and peanuts. Here are the 7 popular breakfasts for Diwali morning.

A steamed fermented cake made from rice and chickpea flour often served with chutney.

Steamed rice cakes served with a flavorful lentil soup (sambar) and coconut chutney.

It's a crispy dosa filled with a spiced potato mixture relished with chutney and sambar.

A savoury porridge made from semolina, seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and vegetables.

Methi Thepla is a popular breakfast and is spiced flatbread made with Methi leaves and served with spicy red garlic chutney.

This popular snack is made with spicy potato filling in flatbread (paratha) and enjoyed with pickle and yoghurt raita.