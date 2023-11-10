Diwali 2023: 7 Ways To Celebrate The Festival Without Firecrackers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Firecrackers have been an integral part of Diwali celebration. But there is an increasing concern of pollution and health impact associated with it. So, here are 7 ways you can celebrate this festival without firecrackers.

Instead of firecrackers, place diyas around your home in windows, and on balconies to create a beautiful and serene atmosphere.

Express your creativity by creating vibrant rangoli designs at the entrance of your home. Use colorful powders, flower petals, or even eco-friendly materials like rice flour.

Consider gifting things like house plants or home decorations made with sustainable materails like bamboo, jute or upcycled glass.

Diwali is a time for indulgence in delicious food. Instead of spending money on fireworks, invest in high-quality ingredients and prepare a sumptuous feast for your loved ones.

Spread Diwali joy beyond your family; extend it to the community. Contribute joyfully by providing meals to the underprivileged through charitable donations.

Use Diwali as an opportunity to strengthen family bonds through activities that do not involve firecrackers. Play traditional games or engage in storytelling sessions.

Opt for eco-friendly and sustainable Diwali decorations. Choose items made from recycled materials, or better yet, create your own decorations using reusable materials.