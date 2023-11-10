Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Perfect As She Dresses Up For Diwali Celebrations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked perfect in a blush Pink lehenga as she flaunts some stunning Bulgari jewellery. Now, fans have praised her look in the comment section. Take a look

Many celebs are spotted throwing parties to commemorate Diwali, which is quickly approaching. They look great in their traditional attire. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not lagging either. Her ethereal appearance has enchanted her followers.

The actress looked stunning in a blush pink lehenga that stole the show as she celebrated the start of the holiday season. In the comment area, fans have complimented her appearance.

Samantha posted several images to her Instagram account. She exudes grace and elegance, displaying the ideal fusion of old-world charm and modern style. The blush pink lehenga has been beautifully embellished with sequins and fine stitching. The dreamy outfit is worn with a shirt that matches.

She chose contemporary-style jewellery and shimmer cosmetics to finish the appearance. It quickly gained popularity, and a number of celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, were spotted responding to it.

One of the fans wrote,“I don't know the colour of the dress but just looking like a wow.” Another wrote,“Queen.”



Samantha Ruth Prabhu has acknowledged that trolling on social media is difficult. The actress recently discussed internet bullying and remembers being mocked for sharing her "true self, weaknesses and strengths" on social media in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.



She said,“It isn't easy, but I think I've hit a sweet spot in my relationship with social media. It's enormously fulfilling for me to be my true self, show weaknesses, strengths, and all of the in-between."

‌Samantha added, "Of course, ask me again in another week when something I have said or posted incorrectly explodes and I become the target for another trolling fest and I might have changed my mind, but as of now it's sort of a sweet spot.”

Samantha will be seen in the Indian version of Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan. Raj and DK helm it, and the team stays tight-lipped about its plot.