Salman Khan Wishes Alizeh Agnihotri's 'Farrey' Set To Premiere At IFFI

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alizeh Agnihotri's much-anticipated debut film, "Farrey," is set to make its mark at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, with a premiere scheduled for November 24. The film, directed by the National award-winning Soumendra Padhi, stars Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, and marks the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri.

Amidst the excitement of the film's impending release, "Farrey" has been selected as one of the 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films to be showcased at the prestigious IFFI in Goa, taking place from November 20 to November 28. The festival will provide a platform for the film to debut alongside other notable productions, including "Kantara," "Shershaah," "Sirf Ek Banda," and various international movies.

Salman Khan, expressing his delight at the film's achievements, extended his best wishes to the entire team of "Farrey." The actor, with fond memories of IFFI over the years, emphasized the significance of the festival and its prestigious nature. Khan stated, "IFFI is a very prestigious event, and I am happy that 'Farrey' is being screened at it. I have some fond memories of IFFI over the years, and with 'Farrey' making it to the esteemed panel, it feels like a full circle. I wish the entire team of 'Farrey' the very best and hope the audience enjoys the film."

Director Soumendra Padhi, elated about the film's grand achievement, emphasized the unique narrative of "Farrey," which challenges perspectives in the complex world of academic deception. Padhi acknowledged the special significance of the film as it marks Alizeh's debut and anticipated a remarkable experience at IFFI for her and the entire team.

Penned by Abhishek Yadav, "Farrey" delves into the intricate realm of academic deception, portraying the story of an intelligent character, Niyati, entangled in a high-stakes cheating racket. The film's ensemble cast, including Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni alongside Alizeh, has garnered attention since the release of the trailer on November 1, which was well-received by the audience.