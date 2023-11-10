BREAKING: Police Nab KEA Scandal Kingpin In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kingpin of the KEA scandal in Karnataka, RD Patil has been caught by the police in Maharashtra. They are currently bringing him to the state. He had been in hiding from the police over the past 10 days.



