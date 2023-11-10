7 Korean dramas you must not miss on Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven popular Korean dramas that were well-received, and you might want to check if they are available on Netflix.

Here are seven popular Korean dramas that were well-received, and you might want to check if they are available on Netflix.

Follows the story of an ex-convict and his friends as they strive to achieve success in the restaurant business

A historical horror-thriller set in the Joseon period, involving political intrigue and a mysterious plague.

A dark comedy crime drama about a Korean-Italian consigliere who returns to South Korea.

A fantasy drama centred around a hotel for ghosts and the mysterious woman who runs it.

A romantic drama about a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea.

A romantic comedy-drama that explores the pressures of beauty standards in South Korea.

A romance-drama featuring a love story between a soldier and a doctor set in a fictional war-torn country.