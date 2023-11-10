7 Korean dramas you must not miss on Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven popular Korean dramas that were well-received, and you might want to check if they are available on Netflix.
Here are seven popular Korean dramas that were well-received, and you might want to check if they are available on Netflix.
Follows the story of an ex-convict and his friends as they strive to achieve success in the restaurant business
A historical horror-thriller set in the Joseon period, involving political intrigue and a mysterious plague.
A dark comedy crime drama about a Korean-Italian consigliere who returns to South Korea.
A fantasy drama centred around a hotel for ghosts and the mysterious woman who runs it.
A romantic drama about a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea.
A romantic comedy-drama that explores the pressures of beauty standards in South Korea.
A romance-drama featuring a love story between a soldier and a doctor set in a fictional war-torn country.
MENAFN10112023007385015968ID1107408989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.