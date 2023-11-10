Diwali 2023: 7 Hacks And Tips For Crafting Stunning Rangoli Designs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To help you elevate your rangoli game this Diwali, we've compiled seven hacks that will add flair and creativity to your designs.

To make rangoli with colours is a tricky thing which requires patience more than creativity. One wrong move and you would create a mess! Avoid that by using flower petals.

The back of the spoon can be used to make beautiful leaf like shape.

Begin by forming a circular base with Rangoli color, then position the spoon on top and smoothly drag the color

Design with earbuds! Apply a small rangoli color, position the earbud in the center, and drag for a textured 3D style, breaking away from flat designs.

Achieve flawless circles of varied sizes using everyday items like plates, bangles, tape rolls, and saucers. Position the chosen item, encircle it with colors.

Use vacant plastic bottles with an extended nooze like fevicol bottles. They will allow for only a desired amount of colour at a time, helping you to make intricate designs.

Invest in precision tools and stencils to achieve intricate details with ease. Stencils can be particularly helpful for creating symmetrical patterns.

Create depth and dimension in your rangoli by incorporating layers. Experiment with overlapping patterns and varying heights to make your design visually dynamic and captivating.