From Ragpicker To Ransom: Rs 25-Crore Dream Stash Leads To Boss's Kidnap

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a startling turn of events in Bengaluru, a ragpicker, Salman Sheikh, stumbled upon what he believed to be a life-changing discovery – 23 bundles of US dollars with a face value of $3 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 25 crore. Overwhelmed with excitement, Salman fainted at the sight, envisioning a transformed life. However, his dreams soon turned into a nightmare as the notes, upon further inspection, were found to be counterfeit.

The news of Salman's find spread rapidly, leading to unforeseen consequences, including the kidnapping of his boss.

The discovery occurred on November 1 in Bengaluru's Hebbal area when Salman found the bundles in a pile of garbage during his routine work. Uncertain about how to proceed, Salman waited for four days before confiding in his contractor, Bappa, on November 5. Bappa, unsure of the next steps, sought the assistance of social activist Kalimullah, who promptly involved the police.

Unbeknownst to Salman and Bappa, a criminal gang, aware of the substantial find, decided to take matters into their own hands. On Tuesday, they kidnapped Bappa with the intention of extracting information about the money's location.

Blindfolded and tortured, Bappa endured a four-hour ordeal as the gang sought details. Despite Bappa insisting that he had informed the police and handed over the money, it took hours for the gang to believe him and release him.

Fearing for his family's safety, Bappa refrained from filing a police complaint as the gang had issued threats to his family's well-being. Alongside the counterfeit notes, Salman had discovered a letter adorned with a 'United Nations seal,' stating, "The economic and finance committee puts in place a special fund which was voted by members of the Security Council to assist the UN peacekeeping forces in South Sudan."