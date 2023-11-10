Allan Donald To Quit As Bangladesh's Fast-Bowling Coach Post World Cup 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Allan Donald is set to step down from his role as Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach after the Cricket World Cup 2023, as reported by officials and media sources on Friday. The decision comes in the wake of public criticism directed at skipper Shakib Al Hasan over the recent "timed-out" controversy. The South African coach expressed his departure plans in Pune, where Bangladesh is concluding their World Cup campaign against Australia on Saturday.

The 57-year-old's relationship with the Bangladesh Cricket Board soured after he openly criticized Shakib's involvement in the "timed-out" incident with Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews. Despite the controversy, Bangladesh faced a disappointing World Cup campaign, culminating in a match against Australia in Pune.

Reflecting on the contentious issue, Donald expressed his shock and emphasized his personal values, stating, "It's just my values that I have as a person and as a cricketer." Bangladesh Cricket Board reportedly sought a written explanation from Donald, expressing displeasure with his public remarks.

BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury clarified that Donald had not sought a contract renewal after the World Cup, which is set to expire. While the board had not made progress on a renewal, Donald's departure marks the end of his tenure as Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach.

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha refrained from commenting on Donald's remarks but acknowledged his significant contribution to the team's fast-bowling unit. Hathurusingha praised Donald's impact, describing him as a valuable coaching addition who brought experience and personality to the team.

Donald, who joined as Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach in March 2022, previously served as South Africa's bowling coach for four years until the 2015 World Cup. He has also contributed his expertise to New Zealand, Australia, England, and Sri Lanka as a coach or consultant in the past.

Also Read:

Virat Kohli's stellar performance in the World Cup earns praise from Sir Vivian Richards