CRPF Trooper Shoots Self Dead In South Kashmir's Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A CRPF trooper committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.
The motive behind the trooper taking the extreme step was not immediately known, they said.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was on duty near the Jawahar Tunnel in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district. He died on the spot, they said.
The body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem, officials said.
Read Also Soldier Shoots Self-Dead In Uri 100-140 Soldiers Died By Suicide Every Year Since 2001: Army
