Stocks in Play

11/10/2023 - 9:45 AM EST - Golden Minerals Company : Has today released financial results and a business summary for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. (All figures are in approximate U.S. dollars.). Revenue was $2.5 million in the third quarter 2023. Net loss was $3.2 million or $0.38 per share in the third quarter 2023, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million or $0.40 per share in the third quarter 2022. Golden Minerals Company shares T.AUMN are trading unchanged at $0.64.

