(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
11/10/2023 - 9:45 AM EST - Golden Minerals Company : Has today released financial results and a business summary for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. (All figures are in approximate U.S. dollars.). Revenue was $2.5 million in the third quarter 2023. Net loss was $3.2 million or $0.38 per share in the third quarter 2023, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million or $0.40 per share in the third quarter 2022. Golden Minerals Company shares T.AUMN are trading unchanged at $0.64.
MENAFN10112023000212011056ID1107408105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.