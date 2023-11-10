(MENAFN- Baystreet) Fall Economic Statement To Be Tabled In Ottawa On Nov. 21

















Canada's federal government has said that it will table a fall economic statement in Ottawa on Nov. 21.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to deliver what is characterized as a“mini budget” that provides an update on federal finances, as well as new spending measures that reflect the government's political priorities.

Freeland, who will announce the economic statement in Parliament, has promised that it will focus on housing and affordability, two issues that are of concern to Canadians.

The federal government has already announced some measures related to affordable housing in recent months, but pressure is growing for additional steps to ease a national shortage.

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also facing political pressure from a slowing economy and accusations of excessive government spending.

Trudeau has promised to prioritize fiscal responsibility going forward. The latest data from the Finance Department showed that Canada's federal government ran a $4.3 billion budget deficit between April and August of this year.





















