Kuwait Amb. To Spain Presents Credentials To Andorran Co-Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Spain Khalifa Al-Kharafi presented his credentials to Co-Prince of Andorra Bishop Joan Enric Vives i Sicilia as a non-resident envoy on Friday.
Al-Kharafi, according to an embassy statement, conveyed to Bishop Sicilia greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as those of Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Both the Ambassador and the Bishop went on to review bilateral relations and international developments, including the Palestinian issue.
Investment, economic and touristic cooperation was a key topic discussed as well, especially after the Kuwait Airways recently-launched direct route to Barcelona; neighboring the small principality.
Yesterday, Ambassador Al-Kharafi presented his credentials to Foreign Minister Emma Torre Vos. (end)
hnd
MENAFN10112023000071011013ID1107408094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.