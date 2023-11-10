Kuwait Amb. To Spain Presents Credentials To Andorran Co-Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Spain Khalifa Al-Kharafi presented his credentials to Co-Prince of Andorra Bishop Joan Enric Vives i Sicilia as a non-resident envoy on Friday.

Al-Kharafi, according to an embassy statement, conveyed to Bishop Sicilia greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as those of Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Both the Ambassador and the Bishop went on to review bilateral relations and international developments, including the Palestinian issue.

Investment, economic and touristic cooperation was a key topic discussed as well, especially after the Kuwait Airways recently-launched direct route to Barcelona; neighboring the small principality.

Yesterday, Ambassador Al-Kharafi presented his credentials to Foreign Minister Emma Torre Vos. (end)

hnd









MENAFN10112023000071011013ID1107408094