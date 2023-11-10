Turkish President Marks 85Th Anniversary Of Passing Of Founding Father Ataturk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) No force can hinder the rise of the country and the construction
of the Century of Türkiye, the nation's president said on Friday,
marking the 85th anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Kemal
Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"On the 85th anniversary of your passing, dear Ataturk, once
again, we remember with reverence your esteemed personality, your
comrades in arms, the heroic martyrs who fell for our nation, and
the veterans who shed their blood for the same ideals," President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in the memorial book of Anitkabir,
Ataturk's mausoleum in the capital Ankara.
"As we leave behind the first century (of the Republic) with
great pride and embark on the second century with the vision of the
Century of Türkiye, we are working with passion today, just as we
have been for the past 21 years, to make our Republic everlasting
and victorious," he said, referring to the 21 years of Justice and
Development (AK) Party rule.
He added that they continue to elevate the Republic of Türkiye,
which is the hope of the oppressed, the support for the orphaned,
and the pride of its citizens, in every area.
"Bless your soul," he wrote.
Before leaving his written message, Erdogan placed a wreath at
the mausoleum and joined in a moment of silence for the late leader
before taking part in the Turkish national anthem along with a
distinguished delegation.
During the moment of silence, the Turkish flag was lowered to
half-staff.
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also shared a
message on X to mark the 85th anniversary of the passing of
Ataturk.
"On the 85th anniversary of the passing of the
commander-in-chief of the national struggle, the founder of our
Republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, I remember him with mercy and
gratitude. I express my gratitude for all our heroes who made these
lands our homeland."
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also "respectfully"
commemorated Ataturk on the 85th anniversary of his demise.
"I reiterate our determination to strengthen our country's
sovereignty and independence through our national foreign policy. I
remember with mercy and gratitude all the heroes of our war of
liberation, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal," he said on X.
As is customary every Nov. 10 in Türkiye, daily life stopped at
9.05 am local time (0605GMT), with sirens wailing to mark the exact
moment of Ataturk's death at age 57, and millions of people across
the country observed two minutes of silence.
The War of Turkish Independence officially began on May 19,
1919. Remarkable victories on the battlefield led to Turkish
independence, culminating in the founding of the Republic of
Türkiye on Oct. 29, 1923.
Ataturk served as the republic's first president until Nov. 10,
1938, when he passed away in Istanbul at age 57 due to
cirrhosis.
Turkish people traditionally visit Ataturk's mausoleum every
Nov. 10 to pay their respects to the nation's founder.
MENAFN10112023000195011045ID1107408066
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.