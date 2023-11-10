Turkish President Marks 85Th Anniversary Of Passing Of Founding Father Ataturk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) No force can hinder the rise of the country and the construction of the Century of Türkiye, the nation's president said on Friday, marking the 85th anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"On the 85th anniversary of your passing, dear Ataturk, once again, we remember with reverence your esteemed personality, your comrades in arms, the heroic martyrs who fell for our nation, and the veterans who shed their blood for the same ideals," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in the memorial book of Anitkabir, Ataturk's mausoleum in the capital Ankara.

"As we leave behind the first century (of the Republic) with great pride and embark on the second century with the vision of the Century of Türkiye, we are working with passion today, just as we have been for the past 21 years, to make our Republic everlasting and victorious," he said, referring to the 21 years of Justice and Development (AK) Party rule.

He added that they continue to elevate the Republic of Türkiye, which is the hope of the oppressed, the support for the orphaned, and the pride of its citizens, in every area.

"Bless your soul," he wrote.

Before leaving his written message, Erdogan placed a wreath at the mausoleum and joined in a moment of silence for the late leader before taking part in the Turkish national anthem along with a distinguished delegation.

During the moment of silence, the Turkish flag was lowered to half-staff.

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also shared a message on X to mark the 85th anniversary of the passing of Ataturk.

"On the 85th anniversary of the passing of the commander-in-chief of the national struggle, the founder of our Republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, I remember him with mercy and gratitude. I express my gratitude for all our heroes who made these lands our homeland."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also "respectfully" commemorated Ataturk on the 85th anniversary of his demise.

"I reiterate our determination to strengthen our country's sovereignty and independence through our national foreign policy. I remember with mercy and gratitude all the heroes of our war of liberation, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal," he said on X.

As is customary every Nov. 10 in Türkiye, daily life stopped at 9.05 am local time (0605GMT), with sirens wailing to mark the exact moment of Ataturk's death at age 57, and millions of people across the country observed two minutes of silence.

The War of Turkish Independence officially began on May 19, 1919. Remarkable victories on the battlefield led to Turkish independence, culminating in the founding of the Republic of Türkiye on Oct. 29, 1923.

Ataturk served as the republic's first president until Nov. 10, 1938, when he passed away in Istanbul at age 57 due to cirrhosis.

Turkish people traditionally visit Ataturk's mausoleum every Nov. 10 to pay their respects to the nation's founder.