Commemoration Ceremony Dedicated To 85Th Anniversary Of Passing Of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev held the
commemoration ceremony dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the
passing of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal
Ataturk, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani
Defense Ministry.
First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Mustafa
Kemal Ataturk, as well as Shehids of the two countries, who
sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial
integrity of their Motherland, was honored with observing a minute
of silence. Both countries' national anthems accompanied by the
military orchestra were performed.
The speakers at the commemoration ceremony spoke about the
glorious and significant life path of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and
emphasized that due to the reforms carried out by the genius
personality, the fraternal country successfully withstood the test
of time and quickly became a developed strong state.
It was stressed that the idea of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk“The joy
of Azerbaijan is our joy, the sorrow of Azerbaijan is our sorrow”
and the idea of National Leader Heydar Aliyev“One nation, two
states” are the fundamental principles of Azerbaijani-Turkish
relations and serve to further strengthen fraternal ties between
both states.
