Russia Is Ready To Organize Meeting Of Azerbaijani & Armenian Foreign Ministers


11/10/2023 10:10:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moscow is ready to organize a meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Russian capital, Azernews reports, citing the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Galuzin.

He noted that Moscow confirms its readiness to organize this meeting, but there is no exact date yet.

"We have repeatedly confirmed that we are ready to provide a Moscow platform for a future dialogue at the level of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the normalization of bilateral relations and the signing of a peace treaty. Our readiness remains unchanged. We will announce the timing of such an event when we agree on it." Lavrov's deputy added.

