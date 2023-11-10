Russia Is Ready To Organize Meeting Of Azerbaijani & Armenian Foreign Ministers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moscow is ready to organize a meeting of the foreign ministers
of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Russian capital, Azernews reports, citing the Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Galuzin.
He noted that Moscow confirms its readiness to organize this
meeting, but there is no exact date yet.
"We have repeatedly confirmed that we are ready to provide a
Moscow platform for a future dialogue at the level of the foreign
ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the normalization of
bilateral relations and the signing of a peace treaty. Our
readiness remains unchanged. We will announce the timing of such an
event when we agree on it." Lavrov's deputy added.
MENAFN10112023000195011045ID1107408063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.