Baku, Islamabad Eye Coop In Field Of Petrochemicals & Solar Energy

Qabil Ashirov
November 9, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with
the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar
Haq Kakar at the
sideline of the 16th ECO in Tashkent. At the meeting, both sides
showed satisfaction with the current state of relations between
Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Besides, both leaders discussed matters of
further strengthening of bilateral economic ties, trade & commerce
activities, and investment opportunities.
Speaking to Azernews on the prospects of cooperation between the
two states, Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan noted that it is a good omen
that both emphasized the activation of the Intergovernmental
Commission and shared their views on cooperation related to energy
and transport links. Critical analysis reveals that the energy
cooperation between the two countries has become a hot topic and
the biggest stimulator of further strengthening of bilateral
relations between the two countries.
“On its part, Azerbaijan showed great interest in providing
liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan at a discounted price. Baku
has already extended assistance in the fields of oil and gas, aside
from investing in Pakistan's solar energy industry which would
definitely reduce its energy woes in the days to come. In this
regard, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the State Oil Company of the
Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) have various meetings which have
accelerated government-level cooperation,” Hassan Khan noted.
He added that on its part, the government of Pakistan desires to
collaborate with Azerbaijan in the field of petrochemicals and
solar energy. Even the Alternative Energy Development Council of
the Energy Ministry of Pakistan, the Private Energy and
Infrastructure Council, and the State Renewable Energy Agency of
Azerbaijan jointly chalked out common strategies for Pakistani
companies to invest in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector. Hassan
Khan pointed out, that civil aviation cooperation is also gaining
momentum. After PIA, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has also started
direct flights between Baku and Islamabad which would further boost
tourism, education, culture and commercial ties of the two
countries.
As for the Preferential Trade Agreement and Transit Trade
Agreement, he said that it hopes that the finalization and
implementation of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and
Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) between the two countries would
further enhance the volumes of bilateral trade between the two
countries in the near future.
“Interestingly, the exports of rice from Pakistan have immensely
increased because of the zero custom duties of Azerbaijan's
government. For its further strengthening more food items should be
included in this category which will open a new window of
opportunities for both the countries and business communities
alike. Different diverse sectors of economy i.e. trade,
trans-regional connectivity (soft & hard), energy (oil, gas, solar,
hydrogen, green) tourism, science & space, Information Technology,
education, culture, agriculture, mining, metal exploration,
infrastructure development, medical sciences, bio-medicine, sports,
cement and pharmaceutical, especially in liberated areas would be
preferential areas of bilateral trade in the days to come. It is
suggested that mutual tariff reduction modalities should be
finalized as soon as possible aiming at further facilitating trade
between Azerbaijan and Pakistan,” Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan said.
He also noted that it is a good omen that both sides are on one
page for the further strengthening of bilateral relations. In this
regard, mutual cooperation in information and communication would
create mutually befitting propositions for both countries.
Pakistan's private sector and companies are starting to make
investments in Azerbaijan's IT and communication sectors. Mehmood
Ul Hassan Khan stressed that in the near past, the
Azerbaijan-Pakistan Technology Forum was held in Baku to establish
relations between the IT companies of Pakistan and the state and
private partners in Azerbaijan. Pakistan's private sector showed
keen interest in artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud
technology, and a number of areas of the ICT sector.
“Pakistani IT companies have also been invited to operate and
invest in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. The government
of Azerbaijan is doing reconstruction work and building smart
villages and smart cities in the liberated territories and
Pakistani IT companies have the potential to help in these
processes. It is suggested that there should be close liaison
between media companies/newspapers and film industry for further
strengthening of culture and tourism between the two countries,”
the pakistani pundit added.
