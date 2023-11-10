Czech Ministry Of Defense Publishes List Of Military Equipment Delivered To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, the Czech Ministry of Defense released a previously classified list of military equipment that was transferred to Ukraine. The list includes Soviet-made equipment, modern military equipment and ammunition.

Radio Prague International reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The Czech defense ministry noted that between February 2022 and October 2023, Ukraine received four Mi-24 Hind helicopters made in 2005 and 2006, more than 4.2 million rounds of ammunition for handguns, 128 mortars made in 1971-1979, and 17,400 mortar shells.

In addition, the Czech Republic provided the Ukrainian army with 62 tanks made in the 60s and 90s, 13 self-propelled howitzers made in 1980-1986, 131 infantry fighting vehicles made from 1973 to 1999, and other military equipment. Ukraine also received bandages and medicines from the Czech Republic.

The total cost of the provided military equipment is more than 6 billion Czech crowns or more than 241 million euros, the ministry added.

As reported, the Czech Republic has already provided Ukraine with 45 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy sector.