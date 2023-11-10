99 UN Workers Killed In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Gaza Strip, 99 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have been killed since the start of hostilities between Israel and HAMAS.

This was stated by UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, Ukrinform reported.

“99 of my colleagues have been killed in Gaza - the highest number of UN aid workers killed in a conflict in such a short time”, Lazzarini said.

He noted that more than 700,000 displaced people live in similar degrading conditions in 150 UNRWA schools and buildings across the Gaza Strip. Our shelters are overcrowded, with little food, water, or privacy.

As reported, on November 9, the White House said that the Israeli side had agreed to introduce daily four-hour humanitarian pauses in areas along humanitarian corridors and areas of active hostilities in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Ukraine evacuates 160 more citizens fromStrip

The Israeli Defense Forces on Friday announced a six-hour window for an evacuation corridor from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south.

According to the Coordinator of Israeli Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), 80,000 people moved from northern Gaza through the evacuation corridor on Thursday.