Fundamental Analysis Day Trader Live Streams: Professional Education Network

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 10, 2023 12:10 am - My Investing Club (MIC) is fast becoming the gold standard in professional day trader education, and the team now offers a chance to watch professional traders apply their techniques on live markets.

Theory is great, but often it's easier to learn a complex skill like day trading by watching experts in action.

My Investing Club is offering a unique fly-on-the-wall experience where professional day traders will demonstrate their skills on active markets.

Community cofounders Alex Temiz and Bao Nguyen will share their screens and commentate as they trade the markets in real time. You'll be able to see their charts and learn how they use fundamental and technical analysis to make better decisions.

MIC's latest events are part of an ongoing effort to improve the quality of education that is available to day traders of all levels. The platform also offers unlimited 1-on-1 mentorship, an extensive video training library, and many other features, with the goal of helping you become consistently profitable.

While day trader success rates are difficult to quantify, some estimates suggest that only 10% to 15% are profitable in the long-term. Most beginners and amateurs lack the advanced trading strategies used by professional day traders, which causes many to stop before they have had a chance to learn more sophisticated skills.

The founders of MIC have over 15 years' combined experience, and their goal is to share their learnings with as many day traders as possible. The upcoming live streams are open to both members and non-members, and provide you with a unique chance to watch successful traders apply their techniques.

“Trading is by no means a get rich quick endeavor, but with proper education and hard work, it is very possible to achieve the life of freedom and abundance trading provides,” the company's founders explained.“When we first started, we wished there was someone to help us. MIC was created to arm traders of all levels with all the necessary tools to achieve success and total financial freedom.”

About MIC

Community cofounders Alex Temiz and Bao Nguyen are verified millionaire day traders, and have personal single-day records of $660,000 and $1.4 million, respectively. Since establishing MIC in 2018, the team has seen the community grow to encompass more than 2,000 active members, with many stating that they have become consistently profitable since joining.

“I want to thank the whole team at MIC for creating such a great education platform,” one member recently stated.“I've just had my third big day in a row, and I'm up $5,000 this week. The principles that MIC taught me have been instrumental in my recent success.”

Register for MIC's upcoming live streams and watch on as successful professional day traders work their magic.

