Hodusoft Participating In Prestigious Africacom 2023 Event

HoduSoft, one of the prominent providers of unified communication solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the esteemed AfricaCom 2023 event. This annual technology and telecommunications event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals in the tech industry from across the continent to explore the latest trends and advancements in the telecommunications landscape. By participating in this event, HoduSoft aims to showcase its innovative communication solutions, designed to empower businesses with reliable, scalable, and feature-rich solutions.

AfricaCom is one of the largest and most influential technology and telecommunications conferences on the continent, showing the companies news of South Africa and internationals related to sectors ICT, Communication systems, Telephony, Mobiles, and Telecommunications.

Event Details:

Name: AfricaCom 2023

Date: 14th to 16th November 2023

Location: Cape Town International Convention Centre

Booth Number: D 50

HoduSoft Participants:

Shobhit Gupta - VP Growth

Varun Patel - International Business Development Manager

Jitendra Taldar - Regional Head Southern Africa

Key Highlights of HoduSoft Participation in AfricaCom 2023

HoduSoft will be conducting live demonstrations of its flagship communication solutions, including-

HoduCC- Call and Contact Center Software

HoduPBX- IP PBX Software

HoduBlast- Voice and SMS Broadcasting Software

By connecting with HoduSoft professionals at this event, attendees will have the chance to experience the features and functionalities that make HoduSoft a trusted choice for businesses across various industries.

"We are proud to be an active participant in AfricaCom 2023” said Kartik Khambhati (the Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer) at HoduSoft.“This event is an excellent platform to showcase our flagship communication solutions comprising advanced features and capabilities to help businesses stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape. This event also provides a unique opportunity to engage with industry professionals and gain insights into the latest developments in communication technology.”

Kartik Khambhati further added,“We are also anticipating networking opportunities by participating in AfricaCom 2023. It offers a unique platform for networking with peers, industry influencers, and potential partners. We encourage attendees to connect with our team to learn about our products and discuss collaboration opportunities to build mutually beneficial relationships.”

HoduSoft is one of the leading unified communications solutions providers in the world. It is widely known for offering quality products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers businesses with reliable, feature-rich UC solutions that enhance efficiency and improve customer satisfaction.

