South Texas Comfort Control Expands Its Team And Continues To Excel In HVAC Services In Corpus Chris

Corpus Christi, Texas : South Texas Comfort Control, Corpus Christi's premier heating and cooling company, is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to their team and their continued growth throughout the Coastal Bend region.

With a decade of experience serving the community, South Texas Comfort Control has earned its reputation as the go-to expert for HVAC services in the area. Founded in 2013 by Avner Schroeder, who initially worked as an HVAC apprentice for his father, the company has grown steadily, prioritizing top-notch service and customer satisfaction.

South Texas Comfort Control is excited to introduce its new Office Manager, Jennie Westergren, to enhance its commitment to excellence further. Jennie, a longtime resident of Corpus Christi since 2005, deeply understands the importance of reliable air conditioning in the Texas heat. With over 26 years of administrative experience and a background in teaching and bookkeeping, Jennie brings a wealth of expertise to her role. She is also a devoted mother to three boys and is actively involved in maintaining their home amidst the challenging Texas climate.

"Making sure our customers feel like family to us is important," says a South Texas Comfort Control spokesperson. "We promise quality work every time and do not start a new job until we finish one completely."

South Texas Comfort Control remains committed to maintaining high quality among its staff, with all installers and technicians receiving regular training. Their top technician holds an associate's degree in technology-HVAC from Del Mar College and brings a decade of experience from a previous A/C company.

Home and business owners can visit the South Texas Comfort Control website for more information about their HVAC services.

About South Texas Comfort Control: South Texas Comfort Control stands as the foremost authority in heating and cooling solutions in Corpus Christi. Their services encompass everything from top-notch furnace maintenance to cutting-edge air conditioning solutions, all meticulously crafted to cater to the unique needs of Corpus Christi clientele.

Company: South Texas Comfort Control

Address: 3206 Topeka St.

City: Corpus Christi

State: TX

Zip code: 78404

Telephone number: 361-691-6171