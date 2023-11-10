(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 10, 2023 5:25 am - Press Release - The Future of Orthodontic Care with Sharp Orthodontics

We are thrilled to share the exciting news about our continued commitment to providing you with the most exceptional, efficient, and convenient orthodontic care as a Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider and a pioneer in integrating Dental Monitoring (DM) into our practice.

Standing Out for You

At Sharp Orthodontics, we are not just another orthodontic practice. We are a Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider, a title that reflects the highest tier of Invisalign practitioners. This prestigious distinction is a testament to our unwavering commitment to offering you the most innovative and effective orthodontic solutions. Dr. Sharp and Dr. Moore have successfully treated an exceptional number of patients with the innovative Invisalign teeth-straightening method, ensuring personalized and efficient orthodontic experiences for all our patients.

Our Experience and Expertise for Your Benefit

Achieving the status of a Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider is no small feat. It requires treating at least 200 patients within a year and a minimum of 800 lifetime Invisalign cases. We surpass these numbers, having served thousands of patients successfully and learning the intricacies of different dental alignments. This high degree of experience equips us with the ability to confidently handle any orthodontic case, no matter how complex, ensuring that you are always in safe and skilled hands.

Earning Your Trust with Every Visit

Your trust is paramount to us. At Sharp Orthodontics, we are dedicated to creating an environment where you feel valued, comfortable, and confident in your treatment.

Our commitment is further enhanced by the integration of Dental Monitoring, a revolutionary tool that uses artificial intelligence to monitor your treatment progress remotely, allowing for real-time adjustments and reducing the need for physical visits, making your orthodontic journey as smooth and convenient as possible.

So trust the Orthodontists in Springfield, MO to bring you innovative dental monitoring solutions that will improve your oral health.

Bringing the Future of Orthodontics to You

We understand that your time is precious. That's why we are not just revolutionizing orthodontic care but also giving you something incredibly valuable: more time. The integration of Dental Monitoring into our practice drastically reduces the need for frequent in-office visits, ensuring personalized, accurate, and efficient care from the comfort of your home. This approach translates to potentially faster treatment times, getting you to your perfect smile sooner.

World-Class Care in Your Community

Having a leading orthodontist like Dr. Frank Sharp in Springfield and Branson allows for world-class care right in your community. His commitment to harnessing technology for your benefit means you have access to orthodontic care that's not just cutting-edge but also respects the value of your time.

Aligning with Your Lifestyle

Orthodontic care at Sharp Orthodontics is more than just about aligning teeth-it's about aligning with your lifestyle. With us and Dental Monitoring, our promise is twofold: exceptional care and more time for you. We understand the importance of a beautiful smile and are committed to ensuring your treatment is as convenient and efficient as possible.

Your Invitation to Modern Orthodontics

If you haven't yet experienced the DM difference, we invite you to discover how modern orthodontics can seamlessly fit into your life, giving you more moments for what truly matters. At Sharp Orthodontics, where innovation meets consideration, your time is truly yours.

We continue to lead the way in providing innovative, efficient, and personalized orthodontic care.

