Panchmukhi Air And Train Ambulance Services In Kolkata Plans For Transferring Patients Safely

Monday, November 6, 2023: For relocating patients safely to their selected spot the opted ambulance should be equipped to deliver the best service and advanced facilities all along the journey and conclude the evacuation mission effectively. Opting for Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance can make it beneficial for the patients to travel for longer distances efficiently as we are providing Air and Train Ambulance Services in Kolkata that guarantees to relocate patients without risking their lives or well-being at any point. Our team members spend their time training in the specialties so that we can best evaluate and treat patients based on their urgent requirements in times of critical emergency.

We provide Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) facilitated ambulances to people in need no matter which type of ambulance service they opt for and where they need to reach. Our team of medical personnel are trained as critical care specialists who can offer the best care and medical assistance to the patients all along the process of relocation from one place to another. Our crews are experienced clinicians at Air and Train Ambulance from Kolkata trained in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Life Support, and Pre-Hospital Life Support which makes it easier for shifting patients in critical medical state.

Get Medically Facilitated Ambulances by Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Guwahati

Our crew at Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Guwahati is trained to operate an air and train ambulance effectively, including advanced management, ticket arrangement in the best trains, and flight physiology. Specialty teams and a physician accompany the patients all along the transfer process and offer care and medical attention whenever required to normalize the state of being of the ailing individuals. We manage the process of relocation in the most effective manner necessitating the journey with best-in-line medical equipment that is required to complete the journey safely.

Once it so happened that our team at Air and Train Ambulance in Guwahati was urgently asked to arrange an air ambulance for shifting a patient with a liver complication. She was in a bad condition and needed the attention of a medical team until the journey was over. So we had a skilled medical team with the essential certification to accompany the patient all along the journey and care for her well-being till the time the evacuation mission was over safely.

