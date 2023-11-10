Cloud 9 Infosystems Achieves Multiple Specializations And Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Recognition In

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 10, 2023 7:22 am - (1888PressRelease) Cloud 9 Infosystems, a Microsoft managed partner and a pioneering force in cloud technology, proudly announces its attainment of several significant milestones.

Chicago, IL - Elevating Expertise with specializations: In a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, Cloud 9 Infosystems has earned multiple advanced specializations in 2023. These achievements include:

Advanced Specialization in Migrate Enterprise Apps to Microsoft Azure

Advanced Specialization in Infrastructure and Database Migration to Azure

Advanced Specialization in Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop

Azure Expert Managed Service Provider Recognition:

Cloud 9 Infosystems is honored to have been recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). This designation is a reflection of Cloud 9 Infosystems' expertise in delivering comprehensive solutions on the Azure cloud platform. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Cloud 9 Infosystems brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to help clients harness the full potential of Azure for growth, efficiency, and security.

Microsoft employs an independent third-party audit company to assess compliance against the Azure Expert MSP and specializations audit requirements. The rigorous independent third-party audit to achieve this status validates their deep technical leadership and their quality solutions to build, migrate, manage, continually optimize and secure Azure services - as noted by the clients' business outcomes. Having Advanced Specializations not only assures potential customers that Microsoft believes Cloud 9 meets the highest standards for service delivery and support, it also enables Cloud 9 to leverage Microsoft programs, funding, and incentives for their customers.

Championing Diversity and Excellence:

Cloud 9 Infosystems being certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) highlights the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion, setting a shining example of how a diverse workforce can drive innovation and success.

CEO Chetan Malavia shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We take great pride in these accomplishments, which reflect our dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering unmatched value to our clients. Our team's expertise, paired with our commitment to innovation and inclusion, fuels our drive towards excellence."

Andrew Smith, General Manager, Partner Program Management at Microsoft added,“The Microsoft Azure specializations highlight the?partners who can be?viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying various scenarios in Azure. Cloud 9 clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.”

Cloud 9 Infosystems' wide-ranging capabilities and dedication to excellence have resulted in tangible benefits for clients across various sectors:

"Cloud 9 Infosystems lowered our cloud costs and got the job done on time/budget" – Financial Services - Regional Bank

"Our data is more secure from hackers thanks to Cloud 9 Infosystems" – Healthcare - Large Dental Practice

"We now use AI and BI to project future trends, supply chain, and capacity utilization" – Manufacturing, Leading Developer and Distributor of Componentry and Software

"Cloud 9 Infosystems created unique business apps which improved our customers' experience" – Associations - Professional Life Sciences Society

Cloud 9 Infosystems serves customer across diverse industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and higher education. Cloud 9 specializes in building and managing secure, state-of-the-art, optimized applications and data estates running in Azure.

About Cloud 9 Infosystems:

Established in 2010, Cloud 9 Infosystems is a globally recognized Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider headquartered in Chicago, United States. Specializing in end-to-end Cloud IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions, Cloud 9 Infosystems offers comprehensive services to facilitate digital transformation for SMEs and Fortune 1000 clients across North America, Asia, and Europe. With experienced architects and cloud technologists, extensive Microsoft relationships, and deep domain knowledge, Cloud 9 Infosystems is committed to empowering businesses through technology.

