(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, NC-SC - Once again, motorcycle riders gather together to spread cheer and toys this holiday season during Speedway Harley-Davidson's 21st Annual Arzie Rogers Memorial Toy Run on Saturday, November 18th, 2023. (Rain Date Sunday, November 19th) The Toy Run begins at Captain Steve's Family Seafood Restaurant in Harrisburg with registration beginning at 9AM. The Motorcycle Run leaves promptly at 11AM and concludes at Speedway H-D with a celebration and free lunch. At 2PM, the Toy Run concludes with the presentation of toys to the YMCA's Empty Stocking Fund, which helps over 400 local families and over 1,000 local children. This is their 87th year. Speedway H-D's 21 year participation has become a local tradition with some 300 bikes normally participating in the ride. But it doesn't end there! Any motorcycles and some vehicles are welcome to join in.



If someone can't participate in the ride they are still welcome to drop the toy or a donation off before November 18th at Speedway Harley-Davidson. The ride starts at Captain Steve's restaurant in Harrisburg and is police escorted by the Cabarrus County Sherrif's Office Motor Unit.



For more information on the charity contact the YMCA's Empty Stocking Fund at (704) 786-4709 or visit For information about the ride, contact Speedway Harley-Davidson at 704 979 7433 or visit

