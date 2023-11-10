India, US Pledge Deepening Ties To Face Global Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- India and the US on Friday pledged to work together and deepen cooperation in political, security and defense sectors to face increasing regional and global challenges.

In their opening remarks at the fifth US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin underscored the importance of deeper India-US cooperation in political, economic, security and defense fields to face the increasing global challenges.

They said that today's discussion at the Ministerial Dialogue will take up global issues including the war in the Middle East and Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific apart from other bilateral issues.

In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said that the Ministerial Dialogue "will be an opportunity to advance the vision of our respective leaders, building a forward-looking partnership while we construct a shared global agenda." The meeting will undertake a comprehensive overview of strategic, defense, and security ties, technology and supply chain collaborations, he said. Indo-Pacific region would be a key focus of discussions today as India and US are key members of the Quad, Jaishankar said, adding he looks forward to exchange views about developments in Middle East, and Ukraine in the he context of the ongoing global developments.

On his part, Secretary Blinken said that New Delhi and Washington are bolstering partnership in global peace and security. Both countries are "working to promote the rules-based order and uphold the principles at the heart of the UN Charter: sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence," he said. He underlined that defense cooperation is a significant pillar of that work. "We're harnessing together the power of innovation to make our economies more resilient and to make our communities more secure, while expanding inclusive economic opportunity," he noted. He added that at this incredibly complex and difficult moment (our) attention, determination and collaboration are required to face these shared challenges. He also stressed that the current trip is of an intensive period of American diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said at his opening remark that defense is one of the most important pillars of India US relations. "The India-US bilateral relationship has seen a growing convergence of strategic interests and an enhanced defense, security, and intelligence cooperation," he said. He also appealed to focus on important and long tem issues in spite of various emerging geopolitical challenges. "Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open, and a rules-bound Indo-Pacific region," he said. Singh added that both India and US are working for capability building and a partnership that can address emerging challenges.

Secretary Austin underscored the importance of exchanging views and finding common goals between the two largest democracies in the face of the urgent global challenges.

"We have made impressive gains in building our major defense partnership over the past year, and that will help us contribute even more together to the cause of peace and stability. We're integrating our industrial bases, strengthening our interoperability, and sharing cutting-edge technology," he said. He added that India-US partnership is expanding to new avenues including clean energy, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors. (end)

