UK Cracks Down On Crypto Tax Evaders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- The UK agreed a historic joint statement with 48 countries to help combat criminals using crypto-assets to evade and avoid billions in missing tax, a British Treasury Ministry statement said Friday.

The Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), spearheaded by the UK, is the OECD's latest flagship tax transparency standard. It will mean crypto platforms will need to start sharing taxpayer information with tax authorities, which currently they do not do, ensuring these authorities can exchange information to enforce tax compliance. The CARF is expected to take effect in time for exchanges with other countries to start from 2027.

The new framework announced today will be essential to counter the increasing level of tax avoidance brought about by the rapid growth of the global crypto market, with some estimates suggesting that tax non-compliance on crypto-asset holdings could range from as high as 55% to 95%.

The UK, which stands to potentially recoup hundreds of millions of pounds as a result of the CARF's implementation, used its position as a global leader in tax transparency to scope, negotiate and finalise provisions for CARF while galvanising international support.

The CARF will build on the existing system tax authorities use to share information with each other, called the Common Reporting Standard. This has already been hugely successful in tackling offshore tax evasion, with almost آ£100 billion in additional tax revenue recovered from traditional financial assets since its inception in 2014. (end

