FM, Malaysian Counterpart Talk Gaza In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Friday, met with his Malysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir and discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of a ministerial-level meeting, in preparation for a special session of the Arab League Council in Riyadh, touched on stepping up efforts to put an end to the bloody conflict in Gaza and the ensuing humanitarian crisis, as well as the need to provide the Palestinian brethren in the Strip with sufficient and timely humanitarian supplies.A summit meeting, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia tomorrow, will discuss the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Palestinian territories and the corresponding actions taken by the Arab nations in response.