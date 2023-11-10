Israel Kills 100 UNRWA Personnel In Gaza

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra)-- Death toll among the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has risen to 100 due to the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the agency Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Friday."Devastated. Over 100 UNRWA colleagues confirmed killed in 1 month. Parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, support staff. UNRWA is mourning, Palestinians mourning, Israelis mourning," Lazzarini said, reiterating a call for a humanitarian ceasefire.

