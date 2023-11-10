               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir: Talks With UAE President Focused On Intensifying Efforts To End Hostilities In Gaza


11/10/2023 10:01:42 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani confirmed that his discussions today, November 9, with his brother, the President of the UAE HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan focused on the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the need to intensify efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza.

In a post on his official X account, His Highness said that talks focused on developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, the need to intensify efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza, and that the two sides agreed on the importance of having the international community carry out their humanitarian role related to allowing safe corridors to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians.

His Highness also said that the meeting dealt with bilateral relations and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Read Also
  • Amir, UAE president discuss strengthening relations, situation in Palestine

MENAFN10112023000063011010ID1107408005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search