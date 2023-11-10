Amir: Talks With UAE President Focused On Intensifying Efforts To End Hostilities In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani confirmed that his discussions today, November 9, with his brother, the President of the UAE HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan focused on the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the need to intensify efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza.

In a post on his official X account, His Highness said that talks focused on developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, the need to intensify efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza, and that the two sides agreed on the importance of having the international community carry out their humanitarian role related to allowing safe corridors to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians.

His Highness also said that the meeting dealt with bilateral relations and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields.

