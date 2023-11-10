Saudi FM Calls For Immediate Cessation Of Military Escalation, Lifting Gaza Siege

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah stressed the Kingdom's position in rejecting the targeting of civilians in any form, and reiterated the need for reaching an immediate cessation of the military escalation and lifting the siege on Gaza to help open safe corridors to allow delivery of relief and humanitarian aid to civilians.

This came during his meeting with his British counterpart James Cleverly, who is visiting Riyadh. They reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all areas of joint cooperation, in addition to discussing the latest developments in Gaza and its surroundings, as well as the international efforts in this regard.

The Saudi Foreign Minister urged the UK, as a permanent member of the Security Council, to work to ensure that the council fulfils its responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

